WhatApp group admin arrest for 'anti-national' messages

/R Baghpat (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) The admin of a Whatsapp group was arrested for circulation of alleged "anti-national" messages in the social media group, police said Thursday. Naeem was arrested after receiving a complaint from Dipak Kumar of Bamnauli village in Baraut, a police officer said. According to Kumar's complaint, a WhatsApp group named 'Josh' was circulating objectionable "anti-national" messages, the officer said. After a probe, it was found that the group was run by Naeem, who runs 'Jan Sewa Kendra' (common services centre) in his village, he said, adding that the accused had been arrested.