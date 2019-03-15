WhatsApp group admin arrested for posting provocative content

Chatra (J'khand), Mar 15 (PTI) A WhatsApp group admin was arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district for reportedly posting provocative comments and video on the social media group, police said on Friday."Ranjit Kumar Ram was arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days after the provocative video and message was posted in the group on Tuesday," Sadar police station in-charge B P Mandal said here.On the direction of Superintendent of Police AkhileshB Verier, a police team was set up and Ram was arrested onWednesday, he said.Ram belongs to Babhne village under Pratappur policestation of the district, the official said, adding the police was also on the lookout of other admins of the group.The SP said legal action will be taken against such group admins and persons posting provocative messages hurtingsocial sentiments. PTI COR PVR RG SRY