WhatsApp, Jio to educate people on safe use of app

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) WhatsApp in collaboration with Reliance Jio will run an educational campaign to teach people on safe and responsible usage of its messaging platform. "WhatsApp and Jio have started an educational campaign across India with the goal of showing people how to use WhatsApp on JioPhone to connect with friends and family in a simple, secure, and reliable way," WhatsApp said in a statement.The campaign will start from October 9 ."As part of the campaign, there will be events at each city to show people how to use WhatsApp safely and responsibly," the statement said.Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been under fire from the Indian government over fake news and false information being circulated on its messaging platform.Such messages have incited mob fury, triggering multiple cases of lynching across the country. PTI PRS ANU