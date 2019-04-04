WhatsApp to make WhatsApp Business app available for iPhone users

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Messaging platform WhatsApp Thursday said its WhatsApp Business app, which caters to enterprise users, will now be available on Apple iPhones. "One of the most frequent requests we've heard from small business owners is they want to use the WhatsApp Business app on the device of their choice. Now they can," WhatsApp said in a statement. WhatsApp had launched WhatsApp Business last year for Android phone users that allowed companies to connect with customers, and for millions of users to chat with businesses. The WhatsApp Business app will be available free to download from the App Store in Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, India, Mexico, the UK and the US from Thursday and will be rolled out to other countries in the coming weeks, the statement issued on Thursday said. "Like the Android version which over the last year has been adopted by millions of businesses around the world the WhatsApp Business app for iOS will be free to download from the Apple App Store and will include features to help small businesses and customers communicate," it said. Some of the features that will be available include Business Profile (that would allow companies to share business description, address, among others), messaging tools and WhatsApp Web, it added. PTI SR RVKRVK