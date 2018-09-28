Wheat futures edge up by 0.05% on spot demand

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Wheat prices were marginally higher by 0.05 per cent to Rs 2,045 per quintal in futures trading Friday as speculators raised bets amid improved demand in the spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, wheat for delivery in October was up by Re 1, or 0.05 per cent to Rs 2,045 per quintal with an open interest of 2,110 lots. Analysts said widening of positions by traders after demand improved in the physical market amid a pause in arrivals from producing belts, mainly influenced wheat prices at futures trade here. PTI KPS SUN SUN ADIADI