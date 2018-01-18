Wheat futures remain weak on adequate stocks

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Wheat prices declined further by 0.64 per cent to Rs 1,700 per quintal in futures trading today as speculators engaged in reducing exposure, driven by ample stocks positions in spot markets on higher supplies.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, wheat for delivery in February declined by Rs 11, or 0.64 per cent, to Rs 1,700 per quintal with an open interest of 5,020 lots.

In a similar fashion, wheat for delivery in January was trading lower by Rs 10, or 0.60 per cent, to Rs 1,670 per quintal with an open interest of 30 lots.

Market analysts said offloading of positions by traders on the back of sufficient stocks position on increased arrivals from producing belts in the physical market against low demand, mainly kept wheat prices down at futures trade. PTI KPS SUN SBT