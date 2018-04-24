Wheat futures remain weak on higher supply

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Wheat prices slipped by 0.52 per cent to Rs 1,711 per quintal in futures market today as speculators engaged in reducing exposure amid sufficient stocks at spot markets on higher supplies.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, wheat for delivery in June declined by Rs 9, or 0.52 per cent to Rs 1,711 per quintal with an open interest of 100 lots. Likewise, the wheat for delivery in May shed Rs 2, or 0.12 per cent to Rs 1,701 per quintal in 2,440 lots.

Market analysts said offloading of positions by traders, triggered by ample stocks position on increased arrivals from producing belts against low demand, mainly weighed on wheat prices at futures trade. PTI KPS DP KPS ANU ANU