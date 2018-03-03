Wheat prices slip

Grains: In restricted activity, wheat prices slipped at the wholesale grains market during the week due to reduced offtake by flour mills against adequate stocks position.

However, a few other bold grains edged up on uptick in demand from consuming industries.

Rice basmati moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and pegged at last levels.

Volume of business was restricted as the market was shut on Friday on account of Holi.

Traders said besides reduced offtake by flour mills, ample stocks position in the market on increased supplies from producing regions mainly weighed on wheat prices.

In the national capital, wheat dara (for mills) declined by Rs 20 to Rs 1,780-1,785 per quintal. Atta chakki delivery followed suit and traded lower by a similar margin at Rs 1,790-1,795 per 90 kg.

Atta flour mills and maida also eased by Rs 5 and Rs 10 to Rs 960-970 and Rs 980-990 per 50 kg respectively.

On the other hand, bold grains like bajra, maize and barley settled higher at Rs 1,200-1,205, Rs 1,410-1,415 and Rs 1,480-1,490 from previous weeks levels of Rs 1,190-1,195, Rs 1,400-1,405 and Rs 1,470-1,480 per quintal respectively.

However, rice basmati common and Pusa-1121 variety held steady at Rs 7,600-7,700 and Rs 6,600-6,700 per quintal respectively during the period.