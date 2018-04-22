Wheat procurement process going on smoothly in Punjab: Min

Ludhiana, Apr 22 (PTI) The Punjab government is committed to procure grains from farmers and the wheat procurement process is going on smoothly in the entire state, newly-inducted food and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said today.

He said there is no problem in the procurement and payment system whereas the glitches on the lifting front would be resolved in 2-3 days time.

Visiting the mandis a day after being sworn in as the cabinet minister along with eight others who also were sworn-in as ministers, Ashu said the Punjab government is fully committed to procure every grain of the crop of farmers.

He further said the payments are being made to farmers within 48 hours of the procurement so as to make sure that they dont face any harassment on this count.

Similarly, the online mode is also being adopted to further facilitate payments to the farming community, he said.

The minister further said that he was yet to formally assume charge but on the directions of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, he decided to visit the mandis to have a first-hand knowledge of the procurement procedures.

He also said that it has been brought to his notice that there are issues with regard to lifting in the mandis which is due to the inclement weather which prevailed recently and partly owing to the special lifting of the paddy.

The minister said he had a word with the higher officials in this regard and serious endeavours would be made to ensure redressal of the lifting problem in 2-3 days. PTI Corr SUN MKJ