Wheat recovers on flour mills offtake

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Wheat prices rebounded by Rs 30 per quintal at the wholesale grains market today due to increased offtake by flour mills. However, rice basmati weakens on muted demand. Traders said increased offtake by flour mills led to rise in wheat prices. Meanwhile, the government yesterday fixed wheat procurement target at 32 million tonne (MT) for 2018-19 marketing year starting April, as against 30.82 MT purchased by state-owned FCI during 2017-18. In the national capital, Wheat dara (for mills) rose by Rs 30 to Rs 1,790-1,795 per quintal. Atta chakki delivery followed suit and traded higher by a similar margin to Rs 1,800-1,805 per 90 kg. Atta flour mills and sooji also enquired higher by Rs 10 each to Rs 9,65-9,75 and Rs 1,040-1,050 per 50 kg, respectively. On the other hand, rice basmati common and Pusa-1121 variety settled lower to Rs 7,800-7,900 and Rs 6,600-6,700 from previous lavels of Rs 8,000-8,100 and Rs 6,700-6,800 per quintal, respectively.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs per quintal):

Wheat MP (desi) Rs 2,080-2,280, Wheat dara (for mills) Rs 1,790-1,795 Chakki atta (delivery) Rs 1,800-1,805, Atta Rajdhani (10 kg) Rs 260-300, Shakti Bhog (10 kg) Rs 255-290, Roller flour mill Rs 965-975 (50 kg), Maida Rs 990-1,000 (50 kg)and Sooji Rs 1,040-1,050 (50 kg).

Basmati rice (Lal Quila) Rs 10,700, Shri Lal Mahal Rs 11,300, Super Basmati Rice Rs 9,800, Basmati common new Rs 7,800-7,900, Rice Pusa (1121) Rs 6,600-6,700, Permal raw Rs 2,325-2375, Permal wand Rs 2,375-2,425, Sela Rs 2,800-3,000 and Rice IR-8 Rs 1,975-2,025, Bajra Rs 1,200-1,205, Jowar yellow Rs 1,400-1,450, white Rs 2,800-2,900, Maize Rs 1,400-1,405, Barley Rs 1,490-1,500. PTI KPS DP SDG ANS