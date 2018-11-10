Wheat sown over 38 pc cultivable area in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 10 (PTI) Wheat has been sown over about 38 per cent area of the targeted crop cultivable land in Punjab, an official said Saturday.Against the target of 87 lakh acres of wheat area, sowing has been completed on 33 lakh acres, Punjab Secretary Agriculture K S Pannu said in an official release here.He said wheat sowing starts during last week of October and continues till end of November.The state government has made all the arrangements including assured supply of power for irrigation, regular canal water supply for wheat sowing, he said.About 4.50 lakh tonnes of DAP fertiliser has been made available to growers while 2.84 lakh quintals of certified wheat seed has been given to small and marginal farmers at a subsidy of Rs 1,000 per quintal.Reaffirming the government commitment to persuade farmers towards balanced use of fertilisers, Pannu said a dedicated campaign has also been launched for educating farmers about benefits of its optimum use.For the first time, around 13,000 direct wheat seeding machines have been deployed to sow wheat without burning paddy straw, Pannu said. PTI CHS MKJ