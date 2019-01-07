Wheelchair-bound man held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A wheelchair-bound man was arrested by the customs officials at the Delhi airport on Monday for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing about Rs 35 lakh, according to an official statement.The 50-year-old passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai.His personal search resulted in recovery of three pieces of gold bars weighing 1.2 kg in total, having market value of Rs 35.22 lakh, the statement issued by the customs department said.The gold bars were concealed inside a pocket of an ingeniously made broad cloth waist belt, it said, adding the gold bars were seized and the passenger was arrested. PTI AKV NSD