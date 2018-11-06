When elections come, BJP remembers Ram temple: Cong

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday said that the BJP remembers Ram temple when elections are near and alleged that the ruling party is just interested in seeking votes in the name of Lord Ram.The Ram temple has been used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for political opportunism and it is still doing it, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told a press conference here.Asked about the Ram temple issue on which several BJP leaders have made comments, he said, "The basic question is that the BJP remembers the Ram temple when elections come. We have been saying this continuously, and the history of the last 26 years is witness to this fact that neither they have any attachment to the Ram temple, nor to Lord Rama, they only want to bag votes in his name.""The Ram temple has been used by the BJP for political opportunism and is still doing it... We condemn it," Tewari said.He said the Congress expects that the BJP and groups associated with it will refrain from the "politicisation of Ram mandir and Lord Ram" that they have been indulging in. PTI ASK ZMN