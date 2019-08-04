'When Life Cartwheels': A love story inspired by Jayadeva

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) A modern-day love story inspired by the life of 12th century poet Jayadeva is born of the churning confluence of two polar opposites - a vivacious dancer and a scholarly seer.Shaman, a Harvard professor, is an accomplished yogi and to his life comes Shambhavi, a beautiful young artiste dancer. He goes speechless when he sees her for the first time."When Life Cartwheels" seeks to provide answers to several questions - Can one ever know God without experiencing love? Can even an ascetic be free of the lures of samsara (world)? Should one inevitably yield to the demands of the flesh? Is it possible to prevent the unfolding of destiny?Written by poet-playwright Raj Supe, the book was recently released in Mumbai. Actors Kay Kay Menon, Makarand Deshpande and Rajat Kapoor were among a host of celebrities present at the launch of the book, brought out by Leadstart Publishing.Shaman drew inspiration from Jayadeva, the author of Sanskrit text "Gita Govinda", saying the latter's life was quite mysterious and he was a seer who embraced the worldly life again. PTI ZMN RDSRDS