When security is govt's responsibility, why is it protecting criminals: Priyanka

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the BJP dispensation in Uttar Pradesh over the Unnao rape case, saying the question on the minds of the people is that when ensuring security is the government's responsibility, why is it protecting criminals. Priyanka Gandhi also posted a montage of signature campaign carried out by the Congress demanding justice for the Unnao rape survivor. "This voice is rising from entire Uttar Pradesh. People from various cities in UP participated in the signature campaign organised by the Congress to get justice for Unnao's daughter," she tweeted. "The question that is there on the minds of the people is that when ensuring security is the government's responsibility, then why is it protecting criminals," she said. The Unnao woman, allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, is battling for life after a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer. Two of her aunts died in the accident recently. PTI ASK SMN