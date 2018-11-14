scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

When will bypolls to 2 constituencies be held: HC to TN CEO

Madurai, Nov 14 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday sought to know from the state Chief Electoral Officer when the Election Commission proposes to hold the by-elections to Tiruparankunram and Tiruvarur Assembly constituencies. The assembly seats had fallen vacant after the death of DMK leader M Karunanidhi (Thiruvarur) and AIADMK MLA A K Bose (Thiruparankundram). Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a bench comprising justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu hereexpressed dissatisfaction over the by-elections for the two constituencies not being held. It asked the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer what steps had been taken to hold the by-elections in the two constituencies. If any by-election schedule for the constituencies had been prepared, then the CEO could submit the same to the court, the bench said.The petitioner submitted that the constituencies were without a representative for a long time and sought a direction from the court to the EC to conduct the elections. PTI SSN APR RTRT

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos