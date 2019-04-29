Where are the 2 crore jobs which Modi promised: Rahul

Churu, Apr 29 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday demanded to know where were the 2 crore jobs which the prime minister had "promised" to create. Some youths wearing t-shirt with BJP's 'main bhi chowkidar' slogan caught Gandhi's attention during his rally in Churu. Acknowledged their presence, Gandhi said, "You are wearing t-shirt of chowkidar. You all are welcome here." He began with the charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of all Indians and asked whether anyone present in the rally had received the said sum. "Chowkidar-ji had also promised two crore jobs. Anyone among you got the jobs?" Gandhi asked, pointing at the youths wearing the 'main bhi chowkidar' t-shirt. He said Modi gave public money to the top 15 rich people but the Congress wants to give money to the poor. Elaborating on the NYAY scheme, Gandhi said if the Congress comes to power it will give Rs 72,000 to 25 crore poor people. He said no farmer will go to jail if he fails to repay loans. "I want to give message to PM Modi, you want to send to jail those farmers who cannot repay loan of Rs 20,000, but you can also send behind bars those who have taken away Rs 35,000 crore of public money. If they are not jailed, then farmers will also not go." He said a special budget will be made for the farmers before the general budget if Congress comes to power. PTI SDA INDIND