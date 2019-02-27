Where is Pulwama terrorist's body, asks Goa Cong leader; BJP hits back

Panaji, Feb 27 (PTI) Congress secretary A Chellakumar Wednesday asked why has the government not produced the body of the suicide bomber who attacked a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, prompting the ruling BJP to hit back at the opposition party."They (the government) identified bodies of the jawans but where is the body of the terrorist? So far, they have not been able to show the body to people," Chellakumar said.Asked if the BJP was misusing the defence forces for electoral gains, he said, "Yes.""People are thinking so now... Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and (BJP president) Amit Shah can go to any extent to retain power," he alleged.Reacting to his remarks, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma demanded that Congress president Rahul Gandhi clarify his party's stand on the Pulwama attack on Feb 14.Pointing out that the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, Sharma asked why it was only the Congress which raises doubts about our defence forces. PTI RPS NSK KRK VT ABH BJ ABHABH