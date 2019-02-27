Whereabouts of IAF pilot Abhinandan not known, say govt sources

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The whereabouts of IAF pilot Abhinandan are not known, government sources said on Wednesday, hours after the Pakistan Army claimed it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested two pilots. The Pakistan Army released a 46-second video showing a blindfolded man claiming he is IAF's Wing Commander Abhinandan."I am an IAF officer. My service No is 27981," the man is seen as saying in the video.The veracity of the video could not be ascertained. Sources here did not give details of Abhinandan's designation. PTI MPB PYK MINMIN