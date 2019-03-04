While returning from school, 7-year-old girl raped by 12-year-old boy in UP: Police

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl has allegedly been raped by a 12-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Monday.The incident took place at Nanheda village under Bhopa police station this afternoon when the girl, studying in Class 3, was returning home from school, they said.The girl has been sent for medical examination and a case has been registered, Circle Officer, Ram Mohan Sharma said.Police has taken the boy in its custody and further investigation is underway, Sharma added. PTI CORR AD SOMSOMSOM