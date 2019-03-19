'White Chicks 2' is going to happen one day: Terry Crews

Los Angeles, Mar 19 (PTI) Terry Crews says he is up for a sequel to 2004 comedy "White Chicks".The actor starred in the film as flirtatious pro basketball player Latrell Spencer who takes a shine to an undercover FBI agent Marcus Copeland, who along with his agent brother Kevin, don whiteface as white women to crack a pair of kidnappings.Real-life brothers Shawn and Marlon Wayans starred as Kevin and Marcus, respectively.Crews said he would love to reprise his role in the film's second installment even if years go by."I would love (a sequel)! I'm staying in shape for 'White Chicks 2'! I will never get out of shape you know that, right?"I will be 75 and say, 'Here we go, I'm ready to go!' I will never, ever get out of shape because that movie's going to happen one day," the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star told Us Weekly.The Wayans brothers teased a sequel to the film a few years ago on social media. PTI RDSRDS