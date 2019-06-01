White Knight Corps observes its 48th raising day

Jammu, June 1 (PTI) The White Knight Corps, which looks after the operational control of the area south of Jammu and Kashmir's Pir Panjal, observed its 48th raising day Saturday.Jammu and Kashmir has three corps looking after the operational areas along the LoC and parts of hinterland along with five counter-insurgency divisions.The General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Corps, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, complimented all ranks for their outstanding contribution in maintaining vigil on the Line of Control and ensuring peace and tranquility in the hinterland.He paid floral tributes to the fallen soldiers at the 'Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal' and exhorted all troops to work with zeal and enthusiasm to achieve new milestones.Raised on June 1, 1972, the White Knight Corps is operationally committed to guarding and maintaining the sanctity of the LoC and combating militancy. PTI AB NSDNSD