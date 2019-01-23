Whizzy - A Delivery App that Helps Whizz Through Daily Tasks

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir)Whizzy Logistic Technologies Pvt. Ltd. launched a mobile application called Whizzy. This application provides delivery services and solutions to residential and small business customers via its sophisticated technology platform. This application helps the customers to pick-up and (or) drop off any item, buy anything from anywhere or any other type of tasks or errands that is required. The promoters of the company Mr. Ravi Gollapudi and Mr. Ravi Bathi launched the Whizzy logo, mascot, website, application and its services. Talking about the mobile application, Mr. Ravi Gollapudi said, Whizzy stands out from the crowd by addressing a wide-spectrum of its customers needs across various sectors instead of being limited to the food or grocery delivery segment. Mr. Ravi Bathi said, Whizzy has per-km pricing and charges based on the trip distance. By choosing Whizzys services, customers will invariably get free time which they can utilize to do more productive things like spending time with a loved one, indulging in a hobby or just cruising through the day in a stress-free way! Customers can get their tasks done via an app, a phone call, or WhatsApp. Moreover, customers can also use WOW (Whizzy on Web) to place and track multiple requests. Requests can be made in real-time or can be scheduled. Whizzy also allows 4-hr and 8-hr packages for customers having multiple errands to be done in a day. Whizzy provides quality service via their highly trained delivery personnel. The delivery personnel are expected to have conversational skills in English, Hindi, and a regional language. They need to be familiar with the delivery application, understand the companys core values and principles, perfect the Whizzer code-of-conduct and have problem resolution & exception handling techniques. As part of their hiring process, Whizzy ensures that their delivery personnel have a smartphone, two-wheeler, driving license and a vehicle RC. After launching its beta services in August this year for about 2 months, Whizzy opened up its services to the general populace in November. There has been a positive response for its services primarily through word of mouth publicity and, till date, has successfully completed over 3,000 deliveries covering over 15,000 kms. Speaking about Whizzys plan for Hyderabad, Mr. Ravi Gollapudi said, In Hyderabad, Whizzy is aggressively aiming to generate 15,000 requests per day through various marketing activities and is targeting a Whizzer headcount of 1,000 by the end of 2019, furthermore, he said, The plans for launching Whizzy in other cities in 2019-20 are also in the works. Ravi Gollapudi has dual masters degrees, an MBA from University of Florida and a Masters in Science from University of South Florida. Ravi did his undergraduate from CBIT (Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology) in Hyderabad. After more than 15 years in the US, Ravi relocated back to India and presently lives in Hyderabad. Ravi has a dynamic leadership career spanning over 20 years working for start-up companies and Fortune 100 companies including American Express, Fidelity National Information Services, Microsoft, etc. He has an entrepreneurial drive and possesses exceptional business, IT, operational, and financial skills. Ravi Bathi holds an MBA from London and a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communication from Gulbarga University. Ravi lived in the US for over 15 years during which time he was involved in various businesses including FMCG and Software. Presently he lives in Hyderabad, India. Ravi has more than 20 Years of work experience in software development, systems engineering, and international operations. He has vast experience working with clients such as Computer Associates, American Express, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, etc. Ravi is a very tech-savvy individual with knowledge in latest technologies. Image: L-R: Mr. Ravi Bathi and Mr. Ravi Gollapudi unveiling the Whizzy Mascot PWRPWR