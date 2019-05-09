Who is your PM candidate, Amit Shah asks 'gathbandhan' leaders

(Eds: Fresh intro, incorporates Siddharthnagar rally) Siddharthnagar/Balrampur (UP), May 9 (PTI) BJP chief Amit Shah Thursday asked the opposition parties who will be the prime minister if the 'gathbandhan' is voted to power, raising the issue of possible disagreement among them on their PM candidate."On Monday, Mayawati will be prime minister. On Tuesday, it will be Sharad Pawar and someone else on Wednesday," Shah said at an election rally in Siddharthnagar. He claimed many of the opposition leaders are in politics only to "realise" their vested interests, hide corruption and for their families.He contrasted the situation in the Opposition camp with the BJP, saying his party has declared Narendra Modi as its prime ministerial candidate."If voted to power, Narendra Modi will become prime minister. But I want to ask Rahul Baba, bua-bhatija (Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati), as to who will be the leader of your gathbandhan?," Shah said.Shah was addressing election rallies in Siddharthnagar and Balrampur during his day-long visit to Uttar Pradesh to woo voters for the remaining two phases of Lok Sabha polls on May 12 and 19.Attacking the SP, the BSP and the Congress, Shah said, "For almost 55 years, there was a Congress government in the country. The SP and the BSP had ruled UP for years, but the condition of the poor did not improve. On the contrary, Modiji in a time span of five years gave gas ovens, toilets and houses to poor people".The BJP chief said, "After the Balakot air strike, Rahul Baba, Bua-Bhatija became sad (chehre latak gaye). They thought that their vote bank had become angry. Why was disturbance in their camp when the IAF had killed terrorists in Pakistan? Were they (terrorists) their maternal-paternal brothers?""The security of the country is of top priority to us. If a bullet (goli) comes to us from Pakistan, our people will retaliate with a shell (golaa)," he said amidst applause from the crowd.He said that the BJP is working to make Uttar Pradesh a developed state.Siddharthnagar, which comes under Domariyaganj parliamentaryconstituency, goes to polls on May 12.Earlier at a rally in Balrampur, Shah accused the SP and the BSP of favouring certain castes and working for them and said the BJP, on the contrary, believed in the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.The BJP president said, "The SP and BSP are casteist and dynastic parties. When one was in power, it favoured a specific caste and worked for it."Similarly, when the second was in power, it favoured another caste. The work of the society took a back seat," he said. On the contrary, he said, the BJP believes in the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and it never asks caste while undertaking development works."The Modi-Modi slogan, which can be heard across the country, is not merely an election slogan. This is the blessings of the countrymen on Modiji. The slogan tells that when counting of votes will take place on May 23, Modiji will be the next Prime Minister."Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP chief said, "For the past 70 years, the country was looking for a leader who will live for the country and not for himself. I know Modiji for the past 20 years, he has not taken an off for even a single day. Modi works for 18 hours a day. However, Akhilesh and Rahul go abroad onvacation to cooler climes even if the temperature rises slightly. Rahul Baba's mother does not even know where her son has gone abroad".Shah also said that the during the tenure of the SP, the BSP and the Congress, the poor could not afford treatment in hospitals."Modiji brought Ayushman Bharat Yojana," he said, claiming lakhs of people have availed the benefit of free treatment within four months."The poor people have got a right to live," he said.Referring to the law and order situation in the state, the BJP chief said, "Earlier it was the policemen, who were afraid of criminals. But, after Yogi Adityanath came to power, the criminals have started fearing the police and are requesting the cops to arrest them and not kill them in encounters."He also accused the past governments of the SP and the BSP of turning a blind eye to land grabbers."After the formation of the Yogi Adityanath government, work of protecting the land of the poor has started. We have also put an end to illegal abattoirs in thestate," he said.Shah also claimed that UP during the Sonia-Manmohan era got Rs 3.30 lakh crore, whereas when Modi became the prime minister, the state received funds amounting to Rs 10.27 lakh crore.The BJP chief also mentioned that it was the saffron party which gave 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections without disturbing the quota for the backward people.He also listed various welfare projects done by the Centre for the people in this area in the past five years.Shrawasti, spread over Bhinga, Shrawasti, Tulsipur, Gainsari and Balrampur assembly segments, goes to polls on May 12. PTI NAV SMI KR DPB