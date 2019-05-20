Who will take responsibility for safety of Delhiites when even police officials not safe: Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A day after a sub-inspector died after he was attacked by a suspected criminal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked who will take responsibility for the safety of Delhiites when police officials themselves are not safe in the city.The 58-year-old sub-inspector, Raj Kumar, was apparently filming the criminal on his mobile phone on Sunday night when he was assaulted in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar, police said. He later succumbed to his injuries."Extremely shocking murder of Delhi Police sub inspector in Vivek Vihar last night. Who takes responsibility for safety of Delhiites when even police is not safe ? May God give courage to the family of late Rajkumar ji," Kejriwal tweeted.According to police, a case under the relevant sections of IPC has been registered at Vivek Vihar police station and the accused, Vijay alias Bhuri, has been arrested, police said.Police said Bhuri was a history sheeter, adding that officials are investigating whether other people were also involved in the attack. PTI BUN BUN ABHABH