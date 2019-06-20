Whole world stands with India on terrorism, Azhar listing testimony of it: Kovind

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The whole world stands with India on the issue of terrorism and the designation of JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN is a major testimony to this, President Ram Nath Kovind said Thursday, asserting that "new India" is rapidly moving towards occupying its rightful place in the international community. Kovind, in his customary address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, also said India will host the G-20 Summit in 2022. Today, India has acquired a new image and our relations with other countries have become stronger, the President said. He highlighted that the world community enthusiastically supported India's proposal to declare June 21 as the 'International Day of Yoga' by the United Nations. At present, several programmes associated with International Day of Yoga are being organized with great enthusiasm in various countries, of which the most important events will be held on June 21. The world community supports India's position on various issues such as climate change, economic and cyber-crime, action against corruption and black money and energy security, he asserted. "Today, the whole world stands with India on the issue of terrorism. Designation of (Jaish-e-Muhammad chief) Masood Azhar, responsible for dastardly terrorist attacks on our soil, as a global terrorist by United Nations, is a major testimony to this fact," he said. The government's 'neighbourhood first' policy is evidence of India's approach of according priority to South Asia and countries in the adjoining region, he said. "India will play a crucial role in the progress of this region. Accordingly, trade, connectivity and people-to-people contact are being encouraged in this region," the President said. The presence of heads of states and heads of governments of 'BIMSTEC' countries, Kyrgyzstan the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and Mauritius during the swearing-in of the new government is a reflection of this policy, Kovind said. "My government is also conscious of protecting the interests of Indians living and working abroad. Today an Indian, if caught in any crisis abroad, is confident of receiving timely help and relief. Several services ranging from passports to visas have been made easy and accessible," he said. PTI ASK RCJ