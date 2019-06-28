Why delay in constitution of shrine board for temples in Govardhan: NGT to UP

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to inform it about the delay in constitution of a shrine board for three temples in the pilgrimage town of Govardhan in Mathura district.A vacation bench, headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore, asked Additional Chief Secretary of the state A K Awasthi to file an affidavit and give details with respect to the steps taken so far for the constitution of a shrine board for temples Jatipura, Dhanghati and Mansi Ganga.The tribunal said constitution of a shrine board would solve many problems like proper supervision and management of the temple, including hygiene, and prevent pollution of the environment, cleaning of the area, among others."A proper supervision of the temple under a legislation would provide funds by which development work of the temple as well as of the area would be done."Therefore, keeping in view the present condition of the temples in Govardhan town where there has been gross encroachment on forest land, large scale illegal construction on Giriraj Parvat itself and unsystematic drainage system, milk, which is being offered to the deity is left in open places, needs to be connected through proper drainage system," the bench said.The secretary had earlier told the NGT that construction of the entire ring road stretching 10.4 km would be completed by October 31.Noting lack of sufficient traffic police, the green panel had directed the state government to take up the matter urgently and provide requisite force.It had also directed the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and other authorities concerned to ensure that no construction is raised in the area where it is prohibited.The tribunal had directed NGO Muskan Jyoti Samiti to ensure collection, segregation and dumping of municipal solid waste as per the rules.The NGT had directed the district magistrate (DM) and the Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority not to allow any private parking and said police should ensure that no such parkings are in existence.It had also directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)and the state pollution control board to jointly monitor the water quality of all the "kunds" and submit the report by February 28.The tribunal had earlier rapped state authorities over their failure to remove encroachments from forest land in Govardhan, noting that the Forest Department has removed only four to five encroachments out of the total 33.The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Mathura-based Giriraj Parikrama Sanrakshan Sansthan and others seeking compliance of the NGT's August 4, 2015 directions. The organisation had raised the issue of civic authorities discharging sewage and municipal waste into ponds and other water bodies in Govardhan. PTI PKS KJ