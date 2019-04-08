Why depend on liquor sale for revenue, HC asks TN govt

Madurai, Apr 8 (PTI) The Madras High Court bench here Monday asked the Tamil Nadu government why it could not create an alternative source of revenue, either by increasing taxes or introducing new taxes, instead of generating revenue from TASMAC liquor sale. The bench comprising justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar was hearing a public interest litigation seeking closure of bars as they were open for longer time than the regular state-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) outlets. The judges then asked whether the government, being a welfare state, could have a liquor policy which would violate the life and liberty of citizens and their family members guaranteed in the Constitution. PTI SSN NVG AAR