Why no FIR on BJP leader's sexual harassment complain, J'Khand HC asks police

Ranchi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court has asked the state police chief and the Dhanbad senior superintendent of police to explain as to why no FIR was registered on the sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman BJP leader against one of her party MLAs.The court asked the Director General of Police and the Dhanbad SSP to submit a reply explaining the reason.Hearing the woman leader's petition, the bench of justice A K Gupta on Wednesday noted that she had lodged an online complaint against Baghmara MLA Dhulu Mahato with a Dhanbad police station in October last year, but no FIR has been registered in the case.The court fixed September 22 as the next date of hearing.In her petition, the complainant claimed that Mahato has 28 cases pending in various police stations, but no action has been taken against him so far. The woman leader also said that the MLA has lodged "fake" cases against all witnesses in these cases.She accused Mahato of harassing her since 2015.Last year, the Baghmara MLA asked her to visit him at a guest house in Dhanbad where he allegedly made lewd gestures at her, she alleged. Despite submitting a written complaint with Katras police station in Dhanbad in this case, no action was taken against him, the woman alleged, adding that she filed an online complaint subsequently.Sources said the woman leader had attempted self-immolation in November last year near the Katras police station, but she was rescued by locals.