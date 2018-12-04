Wide-body aircraft operations to resume at Calicut int'l airport from Wednesday

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Flight operations with wide-body planes will resume at Calicut airport in Kerala from Wednesday with Saudia Airlines operating services to Jeddah, according to an release. Following safety concerns, wide-body aircraft operations were suspended from May 2015 at the airport, which handles around 2.6 million international passengers every year. The Airports Authority of India (AAI), which is operating the aerodrome, has said wide-body aircraft operations would resume from Wednesday. Saudia Airlines would operate flights from Calicut to Jeddah on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday as well as to Riyadh on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.The carrier would operate wide-body planes -- A330-300 and B777-200ER -- for the services. According to the release, the AAI has taken action for strengthening and re-carpeting of the runway and grading of runway strip to cater to the requirement of heavy aircraft operations. Measures have also been taken to increase the runway end safety area as directed by the regulatory authorities and installed simple touch down zone flights on both runways, it added. A compatibility study and safety assessment were conducted to assess suitability of the aerodrome for the safe operation of wide-body aircraft. The profit-making Calicut airport handles more than 3 million passengers annually and out of them, around 2.6 million are international fliers. PTI RAM MKJ