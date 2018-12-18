Wide market for provisioning internet connectivity through Cable TV networks: Khare

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) A wide market is readily available for provisioning internet connectivity through the vast network of Cable TV, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare said TuesdaySpeaking at a conference organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting here to discuss issues related to the provision of broadband connectivity through Cable TV networks, he said at present, out of around 30 crore households in India, about 19 crore have television connection, approximately 10 crore of which have connection provided through Cable TV networks.A wide market is readily available for provisioning internet connectivity through the vast network of Cable TV, Khare said. He stressed that all policies of the government should emanate after taking into consideration the concerns of the people who actually have to implement it.Khare assured the MSOs that the government will not impose any specific technology to be adopted by them for bringing to fruition provisioning of broadband services through Cable TV networks.Provisioning of broadband services through Cable TV networks will greatly strengthen the fixed line infrastructure in India, TRAI Chairman R S Sharma said.Sharma, while speaking at at the conference which saw a wide participation from Multi System Operators (MSOs), said that at present only 7 per cent of internet connectivity in India is through fixed line network while the global average of the same is around 46 per cent. PTI ASK ASK ANBANB