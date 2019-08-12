Wife, her gym trainer plan real estate manager husband's killing; arrested

Noida (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) The wife of a real estate firm's manager, who was shot at in Greater Noida last month, has been arrested along with her paramour and an aide for allegedly planning a failed murder bid, police said on Monday.Rajeev Verma, who works for Oasis Venetia Heights Company, was shot at by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men on July 23 afternoon outside a project site in Surajpur area, they said.Verma, who was shot at by the assailants with "a motive to kill", was hospitalised with four bullet injuries, where doctors managed to save him, police said.After an FIR was lodged at the Surajpur police station, three teams were formed to investigate the case, leading to the arrest of the trio on Sunday near Saqipur in Greater Noida, a senior officer said."Accused Rohit Kashyap, a gym instructor, told police that he and Verma's wife Shikha were in a relationship for the last one year. Their intimacy grew at the gym and Shikha wanted her husband killed," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said."She had asked Rohit to hire a contract killer for the job and offered Rs 1.20 lakh for the work. Rohit contacted his acquaintance Rohan Kumar and decided to kill Verma along with him. They had opened fire at Verma on July 23 with a motive to kill him and then fled the spot," Krishna told reporters.All the three have confessed to having hatched the conspiracy to kill the manager, who is stable now, police claimed.A pistol and a motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered and the trio charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police added. PTI KIS KJKJ