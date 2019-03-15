Wife of WB Cop who committed suicide seeks withdrawal of her plea for probe

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The wife of IPS officer Gaurav Chandra Dutt, who had allegedly committed suicide last month blaming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee for his death, has moved the Supreme Court seeking withdrawal of her plea for investigation.The top court on Friday said it is not passing any order on the request for withdrawal of the plea.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, "We are not passing any order on the request of the petitioner to withdraw the writ petition at this stage, instead we direct the matter to be listed after two weeks."The bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, said a request by the petitioner Sreyashi Dutt for withdrawal of the plea has been made in writing and on an affidavit."A request has been made in writing by the petitioner to withdraw this writ petition. There is an affidavit to the same effect filed by the petitioner. The letter as well as the affidavit is dated March 14, 2019 and has been sworn at Bidhannagar, Calcutta on March 14, 2019," the bench said in its order.The retired 1986-batch IPS officer had blamed West Bengal Chief Minister for his death, a charge dismissed by the state's ruling Trinamool Congress as "baseless".In a six-page letter to the chief minister, Gaurav Chandra Dutt, who retired earlier this year, had accused her of abetting his suicide by keeping him "compulsory waiting" for posting.He had also alleged he was "harassed and tortured in devious ways" by various state institutions at the behest of the chief minister.The officer allegedly had a chequered past. He was suspended for nine months in 2010 for "conduct unbecoming of an officer" after a constable's wife accused him of torturing her husband.He also faced disciplinary action in 2012 over alleged financial irregularities. PTI MNL SA