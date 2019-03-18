Wild Edens: South Asia, A New Feature Documentary Dedicated to The Fight Against Global Warming, will Premiere in Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)The premiere of a new documentary Wild Edens: South Asia, the third in a series that highlights the issue of climate change will be held in Mumbai, India on March 19. The documentary puts an emphasis on the unique and delicate habitats of India and Bangladesh and the regions rarest and most spectacular wildlife. Brought to you by Rosatom, it will be broadcast by National Geographic starting this spring.Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, the worlds leading producer of safe and clean energy, is deeply concerned by the threats associated with climate change. Nuclear power industry is constantly evolving and has firmly established itself as an integral part of the green energy mix. The Wild Edens seeks to highlight the threat of global warming to flora and fauna around the globe as well as the importance of nuclear energy, as a low-carbon energy source, in decarbonization.The Wild Edens: South Asia captures regions breathtaking landscapes, where wildlife may be endangered in the future. From dense forests to remote deserts, along wild mountain ranges to the mighty River Ganges, the South Asian nature has a story for each and every one.Freida Pinto, actress and activist, the Wild Edens project ambassador will be the special guest of the event. Freida is not just a terrific actress but a true nature lover, who throughout the years has supported multiple sustainable development causes, including the UN Global Goals campaign. She gave her voice to the film and expressed her excitement about the film being shot in her home country.We all share a common vision that human kind has to be inspired to focus on the planet before the effects of global warming become absolutely irreversible. I would also like to say how pleased I am that Wild Edens will devote an entire episode to my native country of India. With this, millions of people around the world will have the opportunity to see my country as an exotic mix of wild nature, rare animal life, unique wildlife sanctuaries and magnificent landscapes that are mesmerizing and are also under the threat of dangers of climate change, Ms. Pinto said.About Rosatom State Atomic Energy CorporationRosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation is the world leader in the production of safe and clean energy, and it adheres to the principle of social responsibility. Rosatom comprises 400 companies and research institutions and employs over 250,000 people. Boasting over 70 years of experience, Rosatom offers integrated services at all stages of the nuclear production chain from uranium mining to decommissioning of nuclear facilities and spent nuclear fuel management. Rosatom is actively implementing projects in the field of applied research and innovation. The company has business ventures covering various clean energy projects, including wind energy.About the Wild Edens project The project's main goal is to attract the attention of the international community to the issue of climate change and the need for a global transition to clean and low-carbon energy. The filming of unique documentaries about wilderness, where animals and plants are in danger of extinction due to global climate change, and their broadcasting on National Geographic Channel will be the culmination of the project. The locations for filming have been chosen to show the extraordinary beauty of landscapes, but also to emphasize that these places and their inhabitants, rare species of animals, birds, plants are in danger of extinction. Off the Fence, an independent production company, produced Wild Edens documentary series.Executive producers are Ellen Windemouth and Allison Bean. Producer and Director is Andrew Zikking.Image: Wild Edens: South Asia - A New Feature Documentary PWRPWR