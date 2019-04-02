Wiley Launches Job-ready Skilling Programs in India to Bridge the Talent Gap

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, April 2, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Ensures better job opportunities and job readinessIntroduces cost-effective learning packs to increase the learnability quotient of studentsWiley (NYSE:JWa) (NYSE:JWb), a global leader in research and education, has announced a series of blended learning programs in India under the umbrella brand, WileyNXT. The programs were designed in consultation with the Wiley Innovation Advisory Council (WIAC), a group consisting of senior industry leaders and academia. Certifications through WileyNXT will provide students and professionals with better access to new-tech jobs as well as expertise in critical thinking and problem-solving which have been identified as major gaps for organizations. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/845159/Wiley_Logo.jpg )WileyNXT will launch two programs for engineering graduates. The first is a three-month Accelerator Program targeted at final year students preparing for campus placements. The second is a four-year Integrated Program that will run parallel to the college curriculum and augment the university degree. This Integrated Program will be taught through a contextual learning model that draws on the student's own experiences and will supplement the conceptual learning provided by the college. During both programs, engineering graduates will go through rigorous training in in-demand and future technologies as well as enhanced problem-solving, analytical and critical thinking skills. The four-year program will be free in the first year, with students who qualify able to enrol in subsequent years for a nominal fee."India is going through a serious talent deficit problem following the onset of industry 4.0. The India Skills Report 2019 states engineers are the most in demand at 57.09% with Karnataka ranked 7th in terms of employability index. It is time to enhance college education with skills-based programs to make students future ready and increase their learnability quotient," said Managing Director of Wiley India, Vikas Gupta. "WileyNXT offers world-class content from Wiley authors and is endorsed by more than 50 leading organizations ensuring that it aligns with industry needs. It harnesses new technologies and enriches the learning experience providing students with the skills necessary to excel in their future careers."The WileyNXT four-year program will be available in three different modules - Java full stack, Machine Learning and Data Engineer. Features of this course include the WileyNXT self-assessment credit system, live assessment, e-book library from Wiley's range of best sellers, respective simulators for each program and over 500 business problems for students to use.For more details kindly contact your college, email us directly at support@wileynxt.com or visit http://www.wileynxt.com .About WileyWiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at http://www.wiley.com.Source: Wiley PWRPWR