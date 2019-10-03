Wiley Launches WileyNXT Executive Education Program in Collaboration With IIM-Lucknow

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) This joint certification program aims to bridge the business and data analytics skill gapsNEW DELHI, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA) (NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, recently launched the WileyNXT Executive Education Program in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L), one of India's top autonomous public business schools.WileyNXT offers blended learning programs designed in consultation with the Wiley Innovation Advisory Council (WIAC), a group consisting of senior industry leaders and academia. The WileyNXT Executive Education Program will offer a joint certification with IIM-L in Business and Data Analytics, including a comprehensive curriculum focused on problem solving, intensive learning and industry-led orientation. Fueled by the increasing requirements for workforce skilling and re-skilling, the program is designed to bridge the existing skills gap between workplaces and new graduates."This is our first non-university collaboration combining Wiley's innovative learning solutions and our business management acumen," said Professor Archana Shukla, director, IIM-L. "We want to provide a comprehensive curriculum with a problem-solving, future-intensive learning model that offers the right mix of context and content-based learning to deliver industry-applicable learning outcomes. We are confident these joint certification programs can offer a solution to the existing talent deficit problem."The six-month Executive Program in Business and Data Analytics will focus on preparing junior- and mid-level professionals in both technical and non-technical fields, to process complex data sets and generate insights using analytics tools and technologies. The program will include two immersions at IIM-L Noida campus, allowing students to learn from esteemed faculty and industry experts; along with online classes conducted by IIM-L and Wiley faculty, lab work offered by Wiley, and masterclasses from top industry experts, including members of the Wiley Innovation Advisory Council. Upon completion of the program, joint certification will be provided by IIM-L and Wiley."It is the responsibility of global education leaders to create innovative learning solutions that cater to modern workplace demand," said Vikas Gupta, managing director, Wiley. "In pursuit of Wiley's mission to help learners achieve in 'Industry 4.0,' we continue to put our investments, energies and enthusiasm towards skill-based learning programs. Our partnership with IIM-L is a testament to Wiley's commitment to provide the best learning and skilling programs for India's youth."For more details on the program, eligibility, selection process and fees, please visit WileyNXT.com or contact professionallearning@wiley.comAbout WileyWiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1005584/WileyNXT.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/845159/Wiley_Logo.jpg PWRPWR