Will approach high court against BBMB, says Chandumajra

Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Thursday accused the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) of "mismanaging" the release of excess water in the wake of recent heavy rainfall. The SAD leader said their party would approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the board and seek compensation for the extensive damage caused in several Punjab districts with the release of excess water into the Sutlej river. The SAD leader also sought the reconstitution of the BBMB, demanding that it office-bearers, including the chairman, should be from the state so that they would be able take care of state's interests "in a better manner". The assertion has come a day after the BBMB claimed that it handled the situation brought about by the recent rainfall in Punjab in the "most professional" manner. "The BBMB, by resorting to controlled water releases, could successfully handle one of the worst floods occurred in the past 40 years. The situation has been handled in the most professional manner," BBMB Chairman D K Sharma had said on Wednesday. Chandumajra, on the other hand, blamed the BBMB, which manages the Bhakra and Pong dams, for releasing excess water from its reservoir when the Sutlej and other rivulets were already in spate due to heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. "The BBMB opened spillway gates to release excess water when the Sutlej and its tributaries were already swollen. It caused extensive damage in Punjab," said Chandumajra, adding that the BBMB should have taken appropriate steps when the Meteorological Department had warned it of heavy rainfall. Chandumajra said their party would file a public interest litigation in the high court in a day or two and seek compensation from the BBMB. He said Punjab used only 20 per cent of water from the Bhakra dam but it bore the maximum brunt of the water fury. "Therefore, the BBMB should be put under the control of a person belonging to Punjab," he said.