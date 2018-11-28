Will ask MHA to tell Pak to take LeT terrorist's body: J-K DGP

Srinagar, Nov 28 (PTI) LeT terrorist Naveed Jhutt, who was killed in an encounter on Wednesday, was a Pakistani national, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said, adding that they will write to the Union Home ministry to inform Islamabad to take his body. Jhutt, who was wanted in connection with the assassination of journalist Shujaat Bukhari and had escaped from custody in February, was killed in an encounter in central Kashmir's Budgam district Wednesday morning. "We'll be writing to the ministry of home affairs to informing Pakistan to take the body," Singh told PTI. He said Jhutt, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, had managed to give them the slip in six different encounters but the forces finally managed to pin him down on Wednesday. PTI SKL MINMIN