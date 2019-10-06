Will bank on PM's popularity, performance of our governments: BJP leader

Chandigarh, Oct 6 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Anil Jain claimed that the saffron party will bag over 75 seats in the Haryana assembly polls on the back of the "super popularity" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and achievements of both the Union and state governments. The BJP general secretary in-charge of Haryana also claimed that the opposition parties would not be able to cross the double-digit mark in the October 21 assembly elections. The party would focus on both national and state issues during the elections, the leader said over the phone. He further said the transparency in the recruitment process and transfer of officials remained a hallmark of the state government in the past five years. "On the basis of the achievements of both the governments at the Centre and the state besides the popularity of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and super popularity of our top leader Narendra Modiji, we will achieve the 75-plus target," said Jain. The BJP has set a target of winning 75-plus seats in the elections. In the 2014 assembly polls, it had won 47 seats. After winning the Jind bypolls earlier this year, the party's strength rose to 48. Jain also said in the second term, the Modi-led government had taken several important decisions like the law against triple talaq and the implementation of the national register of citizens (NRC). "The biggest decision amongst them was the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir. It was a must to ensure development in Kashmir and end terrorism," Jain told PTI. While listing out achievements of the Modi-led government at the Centre, Jain said during the first-term, the BJP-led Union government had launched a number of pro-poor schemes. India's image gained global prominence under the leadership of Modi, said Jain, adding that there had been no compromise on the security aspect. He also praised the Khattar government, saying it was for the first time that any government performed "high-profile" work by being "low profile" after Haryana came into being in 1966. "Our CM worked in a transparent manner, be it government jobs, transfers or works related to the welfare of farmers," said Jain. He said the government brought "all-round development" in the state by following an inclusive development slogan of "Haryana ek, Haryanvi ek", adding that BJP-led government addressed the state's basic issues like the skewed sex ratio. When asked that the opposition was targeting the BJP government on unemployment issue, Jain said people of the state knew the BJP government brought transparency in giving jobs and ended the culture of "parchi aur kharchi". Asked how he sees the opposition's performance in the upcoming assembly elections, Jain said the Congress and the Jannayak Janata Party would not be able to cross the double digit mark while the INLD was almost finished. He also lashed out at the Congress over the resignation of their former state chief Ashok Tanwar, stating that their own leader made allegations of irregularities in ticket allotment. To another question, Jain said at least four rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be held in Haryana. PTI CHS VSD RDKRDK