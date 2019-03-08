Will be good for country if mediation resolves Ayodhya dispute: Ravi Shankar

Pantnagar (U'khand), Mar 8 (PTI) Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, appointed by the Supreme Court as a member of a panel to mediate the Ayodhya land dispute, said on Friday it would be good for the country if the issue could be resolved through any mediation. Shankar, however, refused to comment about AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's criticism about his appointment in the three-member panel. "If it (Ayodhya dispute) can be resolved through any mediation, it will be very good for the country," Shankar said. He was on his way to Haldwani city of Uttarakhand's Nainital district to be part of an event. Earlier in the day, the apex court referred the decades-old politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for mediation by a panel headed by former top court judge F M I Kalifulla for exploring the possibility of an amicable settlement. "Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society - we must all move together towards these goals. #ayodhyamediation," Shankar tweeted soon after the top court order. PTI CORR ALMHMB