Will conduct cabinet meeting on May 10, it's not violation of model code: Naidu

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Tuesday said he has convened a cabinet meeting on May 10, asserting that it will not be a violation of the model code of conduct. "We will have our cabinet meeting on May 10. We are not defying any ECI norms. Even prime minister (Narendra Modi) had five cabinet meetings during election code. The same model code of conduct applies to him as well," Naidu told PTI after a meeting with the Election Commission here. Asserting that the rules are "uniform" for everybody, the Telugu Desam Party chief said, "The model code of conduct is uniform for prime minister, chief minister, and even MPs and MLAs." In the meeting, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet is likely to take up proposals on providing relief to Cyclone Fani victims, irrigation water supply and other farmers related matters, sources said. Earlier, the state chief electoral officer had asked Naidu not to hold review meetings citing the model code of conduct.