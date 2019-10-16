Will conduct special audit of finance depts of UP power discoms: Shrikant Sharma

Lucknow, Oct 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to conduct special audit of finance departments of all power distribution companies in the state after it received numerous complaints of corruption from consumers. State Power minister Shrikant Sharma said strict action will be taken if any financial anomalies were found."We have decided to conduct special audit of finance departments of all the power distribution companies. This will be done at the level of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) in which vigilance officials will also be involved," Sharma told PTI.He said a review meeting was held here at Shakti Bhavan on Wednesday after various complaints of corruption were received from consumers and people's representatives.He said the step has been taken on the basis of corruption-related complaints and added that "there is no place for corruption in the department"."We have zero tolerance toward corruption and officials should ensure that and work in the interest of the common man," he said.At the meeting, the minister also directed the department officials to make pending payments of contractual employees before Diwali and to fix answerability of outsourcing companies in this regard.Asking officials to lodge FIRs against agencies and meter readers in case of complaints of fake meter readings, he said a campaign would be run in the first week of November to install smart-cum-prepaid meteres in all government buildings.The minister said in a bid to provide 24-hour electricity, the government was trying to reduce line losses and power theft. He added that the support of village panchyats and people will be taken for this."We wish to bring down line loss in villages from 15 per cent. We will also be providing separate feeders for rural areas," he said. PTI ABN SMI TDSTDS