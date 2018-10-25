Will contest ED charge sheet in court: Chidambaram

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was charge-sheeted by the ED in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, Thursday said he will contest the case in court.In a statement, the senior Congress leader said the CBI has already filed a charge sheet in the Aircel-Maxis case."The ED has now filed a complaint in the same case. If and when summons are issued by the honourable court, the cases will be contested. I will not make any other public comment," he said.In its charge sheet the Enforcement Directorate accused Chidambaram of conspiring with foreign investors to clear their venture. PTI ACB ACB DIVDIV
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today