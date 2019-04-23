Will contest from Varanasi if party wished: Priyanka

Rae Bareli (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) Amid speculation that she might contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Tuesday she would abide by the party decision in this regard.Varanasi will vote in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 19."I have said this repeatedly that I will do what the party asks me to do," Priyanka Gandhi said, adding that people were feeling harassed and wanted a change.She is on a tour of Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented by her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi, respectively.On the second day of her visit, she will hold meetings with party leaders at Gauriganj in Amethi.Congress made Priyanka Gandhi the general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh in January, hoping for a change in its fortunes in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.On Monday, she hit out at BJPs Amethi candidate Smriti Irani for insulting the people of the constituency by distributing shoes among them. PTI SAB RDK RDK ABHABHABH