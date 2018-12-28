Will continue to fight hate with peace, love: Congress on foundation day

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The Congress on its 134th foundation day on Friday said it will continue to fight the propagators of hate with peace, unity and love.On the occasion, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi hoisted the party's flag at its headquarters here on Akbar Road and acknowledged the selfless service and contribution of leaders and workers in building the party.The Congress also said over the last 134 years of its history, "we have stood for justice, equality, non-violence, unity, freedom and, above all, dialogue. For all the years to come, we will continue to uphold these values and stand with the people of our country".The event was attended by senior party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former defence minister AK Antony.Top party leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora and Kapil Sibal were also present on the occasion during which a cake was also cut."For the Congress party, love is always the answer. We will continue to fight the propagators of hate with peace, unity and love, the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.On Congress Foundation Day let us celebrate and acknowledge the selfless service and contributions of millions of Congress workers, men and women, who have helped build and sustain the Congress party over the ages."We owe these unsung heroes our gratitude and respect. I salute them all, Gandhi said on Twitter.A cake was also cut by Antony, whose birthday happens to be today. PTI SKC SKC ANBANB