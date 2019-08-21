Will continue to mount pressure on terrorists, says J-K DGP after Baramulla encounter

Srinagar, Aug 21 (PTI) Anti-militancy operations will continue to mount further pressure on terrorists and isolate them, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said on Wednesday after a Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militant was killed in the first encounter in J-K after abrogation of Article 370 provisions. Effective initiatives have been taken to bring improvement in law and order situation in the Valley to ensure security of people, the DGP said and warned of stringent action against anyone attempting "to disrupt peace and create panic". The DGP was interacting with police officers and personnel during his day-long visit to Kupwara and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir, where he also attended the wreath laying ceremony of Special Police Officer (SPO) Bial Ahmad Magray who lost his life in the encounter in Ganai Hamam area of Baramulla. "The coordinated cordon and search operations by the police and other forces will continue to mount further pressure on terrorists. Achievements have been made on the anti-militancy front and these operations will continue to isolate the militants so that they do not mislead the masses," Singh said. The police chief, who was accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, S P Pani during the visit to Baramulla, Handwara and Sopore, said effective initiatives have been taken to bring all round improvement in the law and order situation in Kashmir valley to ensure security of the people. "Stringent action will be taken against those disrupting the peace and creating panic among the masses," the police chief said. The DGP lauded the bravery and courage of SPO Magray and consoled the bereaved family, assuring them of all assistance. He also appreciated the police and CRPF teams involved in the encounter. The wreath laying ceremony was also attended by IGP Armed Kashmir Vijay Kumar, General Officer Commanding, 19 Division, Maj Gen G P Singh, Brigadier 79 Division Girish Kalia, Brigadier 19 Artillery Shridhar, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, G N Ittoo and other officers, a police spokesman said. Sub Inspector Amardeep Singh, who was leading the operation, suffered injuries in the encounter and was shifted to Army Hospital Srinagar where he is undergoing treatment. The DGP also visited the Army Hospital to enquire about Singh's condition, the spokesman said. The slain militant was identified as Momin Gojri, a resident of Baramulla. Gojri was affiliated with the LeT outfit and was involved in several terror crime cases, a police official said, adding arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the gunfight. He said the encounter was the first anti-militancy operation in Kashmir since August 5 when the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. During his visit to Sopore and Handwara, the spokesman said the DGP took stock of the law and order situation. He emphasized upon the police officers to provide a helping hand to the people to ease their difficulties. "Peoples cooperation is must for normalizing the day to day activities and the police has to make every effort to address the people's difficulties," he said . The DGP interacted with the Sub-divisional Police Officers, Station House Officers and other territorial and Army and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) officers deployed in counter insurgency and law and order grid and complimented the good work being done by the troops. PTI TAS RT