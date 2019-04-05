'Will create mass movement against cover-up of Kashmiri Pandits' genocide'

Jammu, Apr 5 (PTI) An organisation of displaced Kashmir Pandits Friday vowed to create a mass movement against the alleged cover-up of the community's genocide and the denial of their basic rights under the international and domestic laws.The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) also criticised national and regional political parties including the Congress, the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for failing to give justice to Pandits."We will create a mass movement against the cover-up of genocide of KPs and the denial of their basic rights under international and domestic law", GKPD Chairperson Moti Kaul said. "I will kick off a nationwide tour and interact with the community members, media, political representatives from all parties and other stakeholders," he added. This mobilisation of support is designed to create a movement against the cover-up of Kashmiri Pandits' genocide, he said further.Kaul stressed that for the last 30 years, governments have failed to address the community's demands for justice. He said that the NC's recent call for pre-1953 constitutional status was declared by the interlocutor's commission as something which will lead to a dangerous constitutional vacuum. At the same time, the Congress' manifesto and the remarks of other regional parties is a defacto abdication to the genocide in Kashmir, he added. "What Kashmir needs is strong, clean governance founded on the rule of law and order and based on the tenets of the Constitution," Kaul said. GKPD founder member Surinder Kaul said that the political steering committee (PSC) of the organisation has been formed in view of the ongoing political discourse.The PSC shall raise awareness among the public, the media and the decision makers on the issue of Kashmiri Pandits' genocide and secure and sustainable resettlement in the Valley, he said. PTI AB RHL