Will employ youths in gram sabhas to improve environment: Rahul

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said if his party is voted to power, lakhs of rural youths will be employed in gram sabhas to improve environment."India needs to: 1. Repair & Restore our water bodies. 2. Regenerate & Afforest wasteland & degraded land," Gandhi tweeted."We will employ lakhs of rural youth in our gram sabhas to improve the environment (sic)," he said.Gandhi has also said the Congress' soon-to-be released manifesto will lay major thrust on jobs' creation, addressing agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth. PTI ASK CK