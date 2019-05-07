Will eradicate 'gundaraj' from South Delhi: AAP candidate Raghav Chadha promises in manifesto

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) AAP candidate Raghav Chadha on Tuesday promised to eradicate "gundaraj" from South Delhi as he released his manifesto which focuses on a range of issues, including pollution and traffic congestion that are plaguing his constituency.Chadha said the biggest issue of his constituency is the law and order situation which he claimed is the "worst" in Delhi. "These gundas (goons) have been given a freehand by the BJP to misbehave with women, Dalits. This gundaraj would be eradicated if I am elected and I want to tell these gundas that only few days are left for their gundaraj," he told reporters during his manifesto's release.He said the manifesto has been prepared after months of research and focuses on a range of issues plaguing the South Delhi constituency."We have been preparing it for months and it has been made after understanding the needs of the people of my constituency. I have met 4.5 lakh families in last one year. It has policy experts' involvement in it," he said. The 34-page AAP manifesto for South Delhi, titled 'It's Time For Change', promises that the AAP MP from South Delhi will use the resources at his disposal to combat pollution caused by crop-burning in other states and arrive at an inter-state solution to the pan North India air pollution problem; push for an automated and systematic water wastage monitoring system, among others."In our South Delhi constituency, the challenge is to provide basic essential services. For 70 years, Congress and BJP politicians did not give these basic services like roads or sewerage facilities to the people in South Delhi such as sewage, water and sanitation," Chadha said.He said the BJP and the Congress had said they would fight and win elections in the name of providing water, but did nothing once elected. "In total contrast, the AAP government under Kejriwal in the last four years gave water through pipelines to 90 per cent of the areas of South Delhi and vowed the remaining 10 per cent areas would have piped water over the next one year," the AAP candidate said.He said he would ensure as an MP that all the unauthorised colonies are regularised, including Asia's largest unauthorised colony of Sangam Vihar located in South Delhi. "We will provide essential services to all these colonies," Chadha noted.On transport, the manifesto vowed to add new bus routes. Further, the 30-year-old chartered accountant said as an MP he would ensure that metro work starts in South Delhi within 100 days and address traffic problems of the major road arteries in the area, including the busy Mehrauli-Badarpur and Gurgaon-Badarpur roads.Chadha said the detailed manifesto also addressed the issue of expanding cultural activities, combating air pollution, setting up a public grievance redressal system in South Delhi with the help of technology and setting up new homeless shelters.Other commitments in the manifesto include bringing together technology companies and NGOs with state authorities to buildcapacity and exchange knowledge on how to improve waste management; increase recruitment of paramedics and doctors in all Delhi Mohalla Clinics and hospitals. PTI UZM UZM KJKJKJKJ