Will expose how Modi govt imposed anti-people decisions on Delhiites: AAP

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party will start a sector-wise comparison of the central government with that of Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation on critical issues affecting the everyday life of Delhiites.Senior AAP leaders and Delhi government ministers on a daily basis will present the factual position of critical sectors before the media, the AAP said."AAP will expose how the Modi government imposed anti-people decisions on Delhiites one after the other, which adversely affected the ordinary people," the AAP said in a statement."The BJP has already run away from bringing out either its manifesto or vision document for Delhi, since it knows that the residents of Delhi will question it on its past false promises, it said.AAP leaders will present the factual position on issues like Metro fare hike, MCD's performance, electricity, pollution, GST and demonetisation among others, the party said.Delhi goes to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections and the results would be declared on May 23. PRI UZM RCJ